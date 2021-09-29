Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,295 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 57,865 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 83,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 40,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 204,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.34. The company had a trading volume of 164,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,704. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.98. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.