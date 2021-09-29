Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 192,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 2.4% of Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $884,679,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $434,024,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $188,673,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $150,273,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at $142,448,000.

NYSEARCA DFAC traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $26.96. 1,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,337. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.30. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $28.03.

