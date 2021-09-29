Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 4,563 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 9.9% of Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $21,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $359.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,578,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,310,266. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $371.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.91. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $266.97 and a 52-week high of $382.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

