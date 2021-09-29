S.Finance (SFG) Price Down 24.8% Over Last Week

S.Finance (CURRENCY:SFG) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. S.Finance has a total market capitalization of $15,013.78 and $449,393.00 worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, S.Finance has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar. One S.Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000412 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00055737 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002640 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.32 or 0.00119671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00011515 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.71 or 0.00169552 BTC.

S.Finance Coin Profile

S.Finance (SFG) is a coin. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2020. S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,903 coins. S.Finance’s official Twitter account is @SFinanceEx . The official website for S.Finance is s.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “S.Finance is a DeFi project, which starts as offering a stable currency exchange service. Compared with UniSwap, S.Finance adopts StableSwap market maker algorithm, similar to Curve, which is smoother than UniSwap algorithm and can achieve low slippage. “

Buying and Selling S.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as S.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire S.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy S.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

