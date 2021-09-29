SAFE DEAL (SFD) Price Tops $2.67 on Major Exchanges

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 29th. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $2.31 million and approximately $246,730.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for $2.67 or 0.00006216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded up 21.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00065819 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00105328 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.87 or 0.00137281 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,845.64 or 0.99916765 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,948.19 or 0.06875237 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.47 or 0.00772992 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 1,341,069 coins and its circulating supply is 866,904 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

