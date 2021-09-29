Safe Haven Market Cap Hits $10.25 Million (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Safe Haven coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Safe Haven has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. Safe Haven has a total market capitalization of $10.25 million and approximately $12.01 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000024 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.54 or 0.00710202 BTC.

About Safe Haven

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Safe Haven Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

