SafeBlast Price Up 12.3% Over Last 7 Days (BLAST)

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 29th. In the last week, SafeBlast has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar. SafeBlast has a market capitalization of $446,106.13 and $122,313.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeBlast coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,188.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.78 or 0.01145641 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.86 or 0.00546121 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.57 or 0.00297691 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00048572 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003424 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000705 BTC.

SafeBlast Profile

SafeBlast (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

