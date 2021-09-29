SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Bought by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 597.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 684,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586,178 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC owned approximately 0.74% of SailPoint Technologies worth $34,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in SailPoint Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SailPoint Technologies by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.08.

Shares of NYSE SAIL traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.15. The stock had a trading volume of 9,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,877. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.11 and a 200-day moving average of $48.25. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.91 and a 12-month high of $64.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.58 and a beta of 1.86.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.28 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $170,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $939,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 978,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,928,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,877 shares of company stock worth $3,900,284. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

