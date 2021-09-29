Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Shares Up 8.5%

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) shares shot up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.55 and last traded at $2.55. 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saipem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.52. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

