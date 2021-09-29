salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 953,898 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,553 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for about 0.5% of State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.10% of salesforce.com worth $233,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 87.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com by 35.8% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $271.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,470,452. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $286.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.27.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.89, for a total transaction of $5,617,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $1,760,906.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 786,605 shares of company stock valued at $199,734,127. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

