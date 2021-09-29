SALT (SALT) One Day Volume Tops $21,195.00

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 29th. One SALT coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000540 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a total market cap of $18.09 million and $21,195.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00055071 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00119331 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00011645 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.10 or 0.00167942 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com . The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

SALT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

