Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €31.20 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) received a €31.20 ($36.71) price objective from equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SZG. Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Salzgitter in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Salzgitter in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salzgitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €32.32 ($38.02).

ETR SZG opened at €28.84 ($33.93) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €31.18 and a 200-day moving average of €27.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.73. Salzgitter has a 1-year low of €11.87 ($13.96) and a 1-year high of €35.08 ($41.27). The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 16.26.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

