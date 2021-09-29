Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,506 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SGMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,853,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,188 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $8,523,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 789.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 345,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 306,841 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 12.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,655,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,255,000 after acquiring an additional 299,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 199.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 436,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 290,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

Shares of SGMO stock opened at $9.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.78. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.66. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $19.43.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $27.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 98.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

