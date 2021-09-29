Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Shares of Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) rose 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.75. Approximately 510 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average of $3.03. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

About Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY)

Sappi Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of wood-fiber based solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Southern Africa. Its products include dissolving wood pulp, printing papers, packaging and specialty papers, casting and release papers, biomaterials, and forestry.

