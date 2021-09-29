Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $138.09

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €138.09 ($162.46) and traded as high as €151.10 ($177.76). Schneider Electric S.E. shares last traded at €147.88 ($173.98), with a volume of 683,952 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider Electric S.E. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €144.83 ($170.39).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

