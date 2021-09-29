Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Pensionmark Financial Group LLC

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,891 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $11,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

SCHF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.96. 1,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,646,017. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.49. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

