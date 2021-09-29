Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,629,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,254,070 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 10.07% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,551,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Shares of SCHG traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $149.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,474. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.56 and a 200-day moving average of $143.85. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $110.76 and a 12 month high of $158.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

