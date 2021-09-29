Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Asset Planning Services Ltd.

Asset Planning Services Ltd. reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,104 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,095,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,232,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,137 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 57.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,330,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,107,000 after acquiring an additional 484,626 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 28.8% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 674,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,202,000 after acquiring an additional 150,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,130,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,113,000 after acquiring an additional 143,317 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,592. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.64. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $81.05.

