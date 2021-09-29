Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,061 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $9,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,625,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 242,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,483,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 38,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 319,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after buying an additional 11,060 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,828,000 after buying an additional 261,034 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $104.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.40. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $77.20 and a 52-week high of $109.81.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.