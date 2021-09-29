Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 24,000 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 338.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $27,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLK. Argus boosted their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $953.31.

Shares of BLK traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $861.80. 9,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,118. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $552.37 and a twelve month high of $959.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $901.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $858.32. The company has a market capitalization of $131.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

