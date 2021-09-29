Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Has $25.16 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $25,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 2,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.03.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $352.08. The company had a trading volume of 55,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $396.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

