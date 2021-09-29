Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.21% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $25,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JKHY. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 376.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at $41,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson bought 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.71.

JKHY stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.40. 8,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,691. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.53. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.65 and a 52 week high of $179.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 17.72%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 44.66%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

