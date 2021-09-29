Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,826 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $10,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 423.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $583.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $258.41 billion, a PE ratio of 60.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $552.54 and a 200-day moving average of $528.91. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $463.41 and a one year high of $615.60.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $4,164,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,018,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,194 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $590.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.51.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

