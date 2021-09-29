Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 553 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $400.14 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $296.37 and a 12 month high of $417.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $408.26 and its 200-day moving average is $391.76.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

