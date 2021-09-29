Scotiabank Raises SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target to C$50.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s current price.

SNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cfra raised their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outpeform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report on Friday, August 20th. ATB Capital raised their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.46.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

TSE:SNC traded up C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$36.00. The company had a trading volume of 144,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,792. The firm has a market cap of C$6.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$34.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.69. SNC-Lavalin Group has a fifty-two week low of C$17.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.25.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.82 billion. Equities analysts forecast that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.