Scott W. Carnahan Sells 2,250 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Stock

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE PMT traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.75. 453,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,170. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day moving average of $19.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.15.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 38.61% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 696.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 318,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,708,000 after acquiring an additional 22,570 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,800,000 after purchasing an additional 51,965 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,984,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 407,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,588,000 after buying an additional 64,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.