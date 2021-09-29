SDI Group (LON:SDI) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $191.40

Shares of SDI Group plc (LON:SDI) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 191.40 ($2.50) and traded as high as GBX 200 ($2.61). SDI Group shares last traded at GBX 183.50 ($2.40), with a volume of 333,207 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 191.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 187.87. The stock has a market cap of £181.77 million and a P/E ratio of 39.89.

In related news, insider Kenneth Ford sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 188 ($2.46), for a total value of £470,000 ($614,058.01).

SDI Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sensitive cameras for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation Opus Instruments brand name; and cameras that have applications in astronomy, life sciences, and flat panel inspection under the Quantum Scientific Imaging brand name.

