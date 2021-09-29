SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 39,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 161,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $50.07 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $42.41 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.48.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

