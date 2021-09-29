SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $1.81 Million Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 3.2% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Moderna by 14.3% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $384.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.49 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $399.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.21.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $1,148,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total transaction of $3,897,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 359,000 shares of company stock worth $131,395,520 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.