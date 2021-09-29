SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 79.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in KLA during the second quarter valued at $714,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in KLA during the second quarter valued at $270,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,894,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 33.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 208,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,946,000 after buying an additional 51,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $347.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $190.21 and a 12 month high of $374.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $341.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.11.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,325.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total transaction of $1,258,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,310 shares of company stock valued at $5,994,973 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

