Secret Price Up 7.9% Over Last 7 Days (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. Secret has a market cap of $135.21 million and $1.88 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. One Secret coin can now be purchased for $1.94 or 0.00004575 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Secret

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official website is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

