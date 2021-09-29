Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 5,060 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $39,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 42,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,371,000 after acquiring an additional 26,233 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 759.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 9.5% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ASML by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in ASML by 11.0% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 28,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. 18.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML stock traded down $28.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $752.15. 53,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.91, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $813.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $709.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $357.38 and a 1 year high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. ASML’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $966.00 price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $801.33.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.