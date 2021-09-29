Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 29,247 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $39,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Chevron by 6.0% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 175,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,356,000 after buying an additional 9,872 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 15.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 681,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,335,000 after buying an additional 92,201 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 35.0% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 176,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,455,000 after buying an additional 45,637 shares in the last quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 9.3% during the first quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares in the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE CVX traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $103.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,524,170. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $201.07 billion, a PE ratio of 55.27, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.92.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.24.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.