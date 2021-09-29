Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $62.07 Million Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,852 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Franco-Nevada worth $62,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

NYSE FNV traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $129.62. 50,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,876. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $105.62 and a 52-week high of $163.79. The firm has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.72.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $347.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.19 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 11.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.28%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FNV. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.92.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.