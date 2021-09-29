Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 3,856 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 0.9% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $88,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

TMO traded up $4.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $581.04. The company had a trading volume of 17,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,137. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $556.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $503.95. The company has a market cap of $228.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $430.00 and a 1 year high of $616.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $592.57.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

