Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,835,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440,307 shares during the period. The Hain Celestial Group comprises 1.5% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 3.85% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $153,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 52,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HAIN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN traded up $2.22 on Wednesday, reaching $42.97. 22,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,728. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.13 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.54 and a 52 week high of $46.02.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $450.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.46 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

