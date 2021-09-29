SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CFO Evgeny Fetisov Sells 6,300 Shares

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CFO Evgeny Fetisov sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $154,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Evgeny Fetisov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Evgeny Fetisov sold 22,471 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $487,845.41.

Shares of NASDAQ SEMR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.00. 305,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,536. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.76. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $32.48.

SEMR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEMR. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SEMrush during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,593,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SEMrush during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in SEMrush during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $681,000. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SEMrush during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

