Senior (LON:SNR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $143.50

Senior plc (LON:SNR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 143.50 ($1.87) and traded as high as GBX 176.20 ($2.30). Senior shares last traded at GBX 162.10 ($2.12), with a volume of 365,790 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Senior in a report on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Senior from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Senior from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Senior from GBX 172 ($2.25) to GBX 177 ($2.31) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Senior in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 137.83 ($1.80).

Get Senior alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £679.88 million and a P/E ratio of -22.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 168.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 143.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.