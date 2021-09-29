Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) CFO Sells $1,173,258.44 in Stock

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,173,258.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ST stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.43. 568,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,410. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $42.52 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $992.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.11 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ST. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 26.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 105,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,105,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 7.3% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 5.5% during the second quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

