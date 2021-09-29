Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 35,700 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.05% of Sensata Technologies worth $4,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 113,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 803,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,576,000 after purchasing an additional 143,185 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ST opened at $56.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $992.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.11 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.20%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

ST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

