Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.88.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SENS shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Senseonics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Senseonics in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 215,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $755,114.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Senseonics by 119.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 23,009 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Senseonics by 38.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 30,357 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 24.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SENS stock opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.55. Senseonics has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $5.56.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $3.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Senseonics will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

