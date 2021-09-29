Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Major Shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd Buys 26,355 Shares

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 26,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.68 per share, with a total value of $2,442,581.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

On Friday, September 24th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 27,822 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.30 per share, with a total value of $2,567,970.60.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 32,602 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.83 per share, with a total value of $2,993,841.66.

On Monday, September 20th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 36,105 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.63 per share, with a total value of $3,236,091.15.

On Friday, September 17th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 60,000 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.62 per share, with a total value of $5,497,200.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 35,824 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.01 per share, for a total transaction of $3,331,990.24.

On Monday, September 13th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 24,741 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $2,232,380.43.

On Thursday, September 9th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 38,658 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.21 per share, with a total value of $3,525,996.18.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 27,427 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.16 per share, with a total value of $2,417,964.32.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 60,000 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.11 per share, for a total transaction of $5,286,600.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 16,883 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.26 per share, with a total value of $1,473,210.58.

Shares of NYSE:SXT traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.78. 188,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,994. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $57.51 and a 1-year high of $93.85.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 369.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,604,000 after acquiring an additional 250,966 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 10.9% in the second quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 118,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,267,000 after acquiring an additional 11,662 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 106,022.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 19,084 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 271.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after buying an additional 44,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 65,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.