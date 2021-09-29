Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.29

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.29 and traded as low as $1.00. Sequential Brands Group shares last traded at $1.66, with a volume of 5,493 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $2.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.29.

In other news, major shareholder Martha Stewart sold 180,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $992,712.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sequential Brands Group stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,651 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.39% of Sequential Brands Group worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG)

Sequential Brands Group, Inc engages in promoting, marketing, and licensing portfolio of consumer brands. It provides fashion, home, athletic, and lifestyle categories, including Martha Stewart, Jessica Simpson, AND1, Avia, Joe’s Jeans, Heelys, and GAIAM. It offers its products to retailers, wholesalers, and distributors.

