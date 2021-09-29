Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Trading Down 0.8%

Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) shares were down 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $0.98. Approximately 52,421 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 82,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $255.67 million, a P/E ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Sernova Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SEOVF)

Sernova Corp. is a clinical stage regenerative medicine company. It engages in the business of developing medical technologies for the treatment of chronic debilitating metabolic diseases such as diabetes, blood disorders including hemophilia and other diseases treated through replacement of proteins and hormones missing within the body.

