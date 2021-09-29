Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 49,746 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,746 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in News were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NWSA. FMR LLC grew its position in News by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after acquiring an additional 12,978 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in News during the 1st quarter worth $3,730,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in News by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in News by 22,169.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in News by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,632,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,702,000 after acquiring an additional 977,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NWSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $23.92 on Wednesday. News Co. has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.28 and its 200-day moving average is $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. News had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. News’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

