Shell Asset Management Co. Has $2.45 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,694 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in United Rentals by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI opened at $362.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.25 and a 12-month high of $369.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.08.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current year.

URI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.64.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

