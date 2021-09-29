Shell Asset Management Co. Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 47,034 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at about $372,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at about $9,517,000. FLC Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Enbridge by 1.9% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 65,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 24,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 15.4% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,140,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $405,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,958 shares in the last quarter. 48.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENB opened at $39.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $41.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.39 and a 200-day moving average of $38.83.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.6645 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.51%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.08.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

