Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,194 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 76,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $30.80 on Wednesday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $61.53. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.48.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 80.93%. Research analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $18.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 680.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.