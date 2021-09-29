Shivom (OMX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $69.00

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded down 71.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 29th. Shivom has a market cap of $396,468.06 and $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shivom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, DDEX, IDEX and Coinsuper. During the last seven days, Shivom has traded 28.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Shivom alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00055597 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.38 or 0.00119861 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00011555 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.08 or 0.00168148 BTC.

Shivom Profile

Shivom (OMX) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 coins. The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom . The official website for Shivom is shivom.io . Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom . Shivom’s official message board is medium.com/@projectshivom

According to CryptoCompare, “Shivom is a global blockchain-genomics ecosystem powering the next era of precision medicine. Shivom is building a genomic and health data hub by combining blockchain, genomic DNA sequencing, artificial intelligence and cryptography to power secure and personalized medicine. Shivom works on principles of collaboration and integrity, allowing users to own, manage and monetize their genomics and health data. The Shivom team aims to reach even underserved and low-income countries where such services have not been previously available. This solution will create shared value for individuals, not-for-profit organizations, governments, and for-profit entities alike. The platform users will be able to get their genome sequenced and securely stored, and the ecosystem will offer an open web-marketplace for providers to add their apps and services alongside advanced data analytics. Shivom has already partnered with the top developers and healthcare organizations.Technology companies and big pharma are already lining up to take advantage of the platform genomics and healthcare approach. The platform is truly pioneering in the way it utilizes blockchain technology, to protect, secure and monetize the donor’s DNA data to drive precision medicine and healthcare forward. Project Shivom Telegram: https://t.me/projshivom “

Buying and Selling Shivom

Shivom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Kucoin, IDEX, CoinBene and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shivom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shivom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shivom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shivom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.