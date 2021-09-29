Shopping 24 Hour Volume Reaches $228,316.00 (SPI)

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One Shopping coin can currently be bought for $34.64 or 0.00080213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Shopping has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Shopping has a market cap of $32.11 million and $228,316.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00064961 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00103906 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.23 or 0.00137151 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,144.85 or 0.99899353 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,904.33 or 0.06724799 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.63 or 0.00763231 BTC.

Shopping Profile

Shopping’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 926,959 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shopping should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shopping using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

